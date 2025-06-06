Development can only come through national unity – Akpabio welcomes Gov. Umo Eno to APC

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has congratulated Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State on his decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as a step towards strengthening unity and development through collaboration with the government at the center.

Speaking at the official declaration ceremony in Uyo on Friday, Akpabio—represented by his wife, Uloma Akpabio—expressed optimism that the governor’s move would yield positive results for the state.

“Our dear governor, Pastor Umo Eno, the newest member of the APC, congratulations and welcome. With this step, the path to development will be smoother,” she said.

Akpabio likened the journey of joining the APC in the past to “cutting through a forest with a knife,” but noted that Governor Eno’s transition reflects a shared vision for Akwa Ibom’s progress.

“Because you mean well for the people, and as someone with a heart for service, your decision reflects commitment to building a stronger Akwa Ibom in partnership with the federal government,” she added.

He urged the governor to remain steadfast in the face of potential criticisms and to continue prioritizing the welfare of Akwa Ibom people.

“Leadership comes with challenges, but as a servant of the people, you will overcome with the help of God. This decision was made not for personal gain but for the sake of Akwa Ibom.”

Also speaking at the event, Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, announced the collective decision of the state’s executive council members to join the APC alongside the governor.

“Your Excellency, this is your first eleven—the commissioners and special advisers—standing here with you. We affirm our commitment to follow your leadership into this new chapter,” he said.

On behalf of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Speaker Udeme Otong reaffirmed support for the governor, stating:

“We have seen what you’ve achieved in two years and believe in your vision for the next six. Our support remains firm.”

While unconfirmed reports suggested possible resignations among commissioners, only the Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Seaport, Ini Ememobong, publicly confirmed his resignation as of press time.

Meanwhile, Senator Ekong Sampson led the Akwa Ibom National Assembly Caucus to express solidarity with Governor Eno’s decision, affirming their continued support.

The Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Akwa Ibom Chapter, Uwemedimo Udo, also pledged the support of all 31 local government chairmen in the state.

“This is the only state where the governor is providing accommodation for chairmen without controversy. We stand with you in this decision,” Udo said.

Present at the event were several serving and former National Assembly members, including Senators Effiong Bob, Emmanuel Ibokessien, Aniekan Bassey, and Ita Enang, alongside party stalwarts Chief Don Etiebet, Chief Essien Nduese, and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ekperikpo Ekpo.