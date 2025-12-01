We must support Tinubu to tackle Nigeria’s challenges, says Ex-Gov, Emmanuel

By Dapo Akinrefon

The immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has urged Nigerian to ignore all biases and support President Bola Tinubu to solve the challenges currently facing the country.

Emmanuel, who stated this at an interactive session held with newsmen at the Pre-Service of Nine Lessons and Carol, held at the United Evangelical Church, Surulere, Lagos, yesterday, noted that all hands must be on deck in providing required support for the President to solve the problems facing the country.

He said: “Nigerians across ethnic, party and religious divides need to come together at this moment of our national life to support the President in solving the problems that can plunge our nation into crisis.

“This is not the time to dwell on factors that create divisions, the issues that expand the frontiers of our disagreements and further undermine our national unity.

“Rather, as a people, we must pull together to confront our common enemies by giving every necessary support to President Tinubu to enable him face the challenges that are militating against the progressive movement upon which he has set our nation.”

Udom urged the President to continue to pursue the visions that would help the country overcome her current challenges and bring her to the ultimate goal of achieving good governance.