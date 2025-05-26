Peace and unity, my greatest achievement in two years — Gov Umo Eno

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has described peace and unity as the most significant achievements of his administration in the past two years.

Speaking during an interdenominational thanksgiving service held on Sunday at the International Christian Worship Centre, Uyo, to mark his second anniversary in office, the governor emphasized that the prevailing peace in the state has enabled him to focus on development and implement meaningful projects.

“Today, for me, the greatest achievement of my administration in two years is the unity and peace that we have achieved as a government,” Governor Eno stated. “No development or progress would have happened in this state if there was no unity and peace among our people. It would have been a big distraction for us.”

He further added, “We don’t have ‘Abuja front,’ ‘Lagos front,’ or ‘Home front,’ but that unity of purpose which is a product of God’s grace on our side through our prayers, love, and togetherness. It is that peace that is our greatest achievement in the last two years. We are Akwa Ibom United.”

The governor also appreciated the contributions of past leaders to the growth and development of the state. He acknowledged the efforts of former Governor Obong Victor Attah in the onshore-offshore dichotomy struggle, the infrastructural development championed by Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the legacy of his immediate predecessor, Deacon Udom Emmanuel.

In the spirit of unity, Governor Eno appealed to the people of the state to forgive past wrongs and embrace peace. “Let us forgive our past leaders for whatever errors they may have made, and also forgive one another. Let peace continue to reign in Akwa Ibom.”

He emphasized that political parties should serve as platforms for elections, not instruments of division, hatred, or disrespect. “I have received quality counsel not just from the PDP, but also from the APC, IPAC, and leaders across the state. We are all stakeholders in the progress of Akwa Ibom, and I am proud of this spirit of togetherness.”

Governor Eno also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for implementing policies that have increased federal allocations to states, enabling them to undertake impactful projects. He encouraged citizens to support the president’s administration and second-term ambition.

Earlier in his sermon, Rev. (Dr.) Sylvania Ukafia of Insight Bible Church, Uyo, encouraged Christians to continue trusting in God’s faithfulness, assuring that divine help is always available in life’s challenges.

The thanksgiving service featured sessions of praise, worship, hymns, choir ministrations, and special prayers, as dignitaries, religious leaders, and citizens gathered to celebrate the administration’s second year in office.