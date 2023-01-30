.

…As Police Service Commission sits this week

By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor, LAGOS

Contrary to insinuations that new Commissioners of Police have been posted to Lagos and Ogun states, facts emerged, yesterday, on the true position of things in the police hierarchy.

The insinuations followed stories making rounds that former Force Public Relations Officer, Commissioners of Police, Frank Mba, and the Principal Staff Officer, PSO, Idowu Owohunwa, had been posted to head Lagos and Ogun state police commands respectively.

However, as the story was gaining ground, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, and Superintendent of Police, Benjamin Hundeyin, came out with a terse statement saying no Commissioner of Police had been posted to the state.

He stated categorically that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Abiodun Alabi, is still in charge and urged members of the public to disregard fake news making the rounds that a new Commissioner of Police had been deployed to the state.

Investigations, however, revealed that prior to that, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Hafiz Inuwa, forwarded a memo to the Chairman of Police Service Commission, proposing the posting of Emeka Frank Mba as the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State and Idowu Owohunwa as new Commissioner of Police for Lagos.

The proposal was contained in an internal memo with reference numberSB.0025/FS/FHQ/ABJ/T.4/365 dated January 24, 2023.

Police sources said the request from Police Headquarters was in anticipation of the elevation of two Commissioners of Police in charge of Ogun, Lanre Bankole and Abiodun Alabi to the rank of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police.

This did not, however, take place before the request for their replacement with Frank Mba and Idowu Owohunwa was blown open.

Vanguard learned that the situation was worsened by the fact that the plenary of the Police Service Commission, PSC, was yet to take place, prompting confusion over the postings.

The confusion was heightened by insinuations that CP Frank Mba was posted to Lagos State but removed at the last minute by a clique said to be stoutly against a non-indigene of South-West occupying the exalted seat in Lagos.

But, sources from PSC stated that there was no truth in that but noted that the plenary will take place in Abuja anytime this week. Another source disclosed that the posting of the serving Commissioners of Police will be confirmed, while that of the elevation of commissioners of police in Ogun and Lagos states to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, would be announced.

According to sources, it will be only then that the request from Force Headquarters for the posting of new CPs for the two states would be announced.

Meanwhile, it was also gathered that the Police Service Commission, PSC, is expected to elevate the present Assistant Inspector General of Police at Zone 2, Onikan, comprising Ogun and Lagos states, Bode Adeleke, to the higher position of Deputy Inspector-General of Police, DIG.

He will be replacing the present DIG from South West geo-political zone, Babatunde Kokumo, who is due for retirement.

When contacted, Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, CSP told Vanguard: “It is not true. No posting was done yet. We will make an official release whenever we have CPs posting as usual. Ignore the rumour, please.”