By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Chelsea midfielder, Jorginho will be one of the few stars to play for the two London giants as Arsenal have tabled for £12 million him in a year deal.

The Italian midfielder who joined Stamford Bridge outfit from Napoli in 2018 is set to move to North London before the close of the transfer window.

Both clubs have agreed on the deal as he was supposed to be a free agent by the summer of 2023.

He will be on a year contract till 2024 with the option of another year.

Mohammed Elneny’s injury has left a hole in Mikel Arteta’s team and will need a replacement for the Egyptian.

The Gunners took interest in the Italian after an unfruitful pursuit to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton, sending two bids and the third attempt looking doubtful as the window closes on Tuesday.

If the deal succeeds, Jorginho who has won Champions League, Super Cup and FIFA World Club Cup with Chelsea will join Ashely Cole, David Luiz, Petr Cech, William Gallas and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that have played for both clubs.