By Biodun Busari

Twitter bird statue fetched $100,000 on Wednesday as the billionaire owner Elon Musk auctioned off furniture, decorations, kitchen equipment and more from the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, the United States.

An online auction of “surplus corporate office assets of Twitter” that lasted slightly more than 24 hours also featured a 10-foot neon light in the shape of Twitter’s bird logo.

It brought in a winning bid of $40,000, Heritage Global Partners auction service confirmed, according to NDTV.

Read also:

Elon Musk to quit as Twitter CEO

Microsoft to layoff 10,000 employees over economic uncertainties

Buhari meets CBN gov, Emefiele at State House

Among the 631 items were espresso machines, ergonomically correct desks, televisions, bicycle-powered charging stations, pizza ovens and a decorative planter shaped like an “@” sign.

In December, Musk said that severe cost cuts at Twitter had restored the company’s terrible finances as he set out to find a new CEO for his troubled social media platform.

The billionaire told a live chat forum at the time that without the changes, including firing over half of Twitter’s employees, the company would have suffered $3 billion annually.

Musk said he had been “cutting costs like crazy” at the platform he bought for $44 billion.

Just weeks into his acquisition of the microblogging site firm, Musk sacked about half of its 7,500-strong workforce, generating concern that the company was inadequately staffed to carry out content moderation and spooking governments and advertisers.

He said his strategy was to massively reduce costs while building up revenue, and that a new subscription service called Twitter Blue, which grants users a sought-after blue tick for a fee, would help reach that goal.

NDTV also reported that the service costs $11 a month in the US and is available on Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android mobile operating systems, according to a page on the company’s website.

Web subscriptions are also available for $8 per month or, at a discount, $84 per year.

Twitter Blue is currently available in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia and Japan.

Musk-led Twitter has been divided by chaos, with mass layoffs, the return of banned accounts and the suspension of journalists critical of the South African-born billionaire.

The Tesla CEO’s takeover of Twitter also recorded a surge in racist or hateful tweets, drawing scrutiny from regulators and chasing away big advertisers, Twitter’s main source of revenue.