By Nwafor Sunday

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the Edo train attack, noting that it is “reminder on the urgent need to reform our security architecture to better safeguard the lives and properties of the Nigerian citizens.”

Recall that over thirty passengers and staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) are believed to have been victims of late Saturday’s kidnap by gunmen at the Igueben train sub-station in Edo state.

Reacting, Atiku, in a statement signed by the Atiku Media Office on Sunday, noted that the misfortune “is the latest in a long condemnable line of security breaches previously unseen in our national history.”

The PDP presidential candidate eqaully prayed for their safe return, noting that “applying diplomatic pressures needed to stem the free flow of light arms and assault weapons across the West African sub-region and through our borders.