Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh,

The Chairman of the Jubilee Campaign Council of the Delta State APGA gubernatorial Candidate, Prince Emma Okotie-Eboh has charged those condemning former President Olusegun Obasanjo for adopting the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi as his preferred candidate to hide their heads in shame and go to blazes.

Okotie-Eboh who was the immediate past regent of Warri Kingdom and Chairman of Warri Consultative Forum, WCF, opined that in a democracy everyone has the choice and freedom of expression and association, saying that the various presidential candidates that has trooped to Abeokuta to consult with the sage must have weighed his political values towards realising their ambition.

He noted that Obasanjo’s adoption of Peter Obi is his personal opinion that does not agitate the mind of any Nigerian except those that truly knows his worth in the Nigeria political landscape, noting that like other elder statesmen in the class of Chiefs E.K.Clark and Pa. Onabanjo he must have seen something in Obi that the younger generation of politicians cannot see even if they climb the mountain top.

Okotie-Eboh stated that the hirelings of those unadopted presidential candidates who took pains to visit Obansan Abeokuta are only performing jobs their to earn their wages for stomach infrastructure sake, adding that their principal acknowledged the political values of Obasanjo to their political ambition and therefore charged them to accept their unadoption as their own luck and move on with their campaigns peacefully hoping only for Nigerians to make the right choice come the 2023 general election instead of casting unwarranted aspersions in uncouth inuedoes on their grandparents that clearly exposes them as political neophytes.

He further called on Deltans to vote massively for Chief Great Ogboru during the gubernatorial elections to change the narrative in Delta State, saying that APGA and Ogboru is the only key to move the state forward for the benefits of all without discrimination.