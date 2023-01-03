The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun, has said that three persons escaped death in an accident that occurred on Ikirun-Inisa Expressway.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Osun, Mr Paul Okpe, said this in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, on Wednesday, in Osogbo.

Okpe said that an unregistered Hyundai Elantra vehicle had a head-on collision with a Bajaj motorcycle, marked OGB 276 UM, due to speeding and violation of road safety traffic laws .

He said two persons sustained severe injuries and had been taken to Orotunde Hospital in Ikirun for treatment while the third victim was unhurt.

The sector commander said that personnel of the command had cleared the scene of the accident to ensure free vehicular movement in the area concern.

Okpe advised motorists to be careful when using the highways by obeying road traffic regulations to ensure safety.

He said that any errant driver caught violating traffic laws would not be spared when apprehended. (NAN)