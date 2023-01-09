…vows not to allow Abia lose principal officer seat

…as Hon Onyejeocha charges APC wards’ officials to synergize, intensify grassroots campaigns

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Abia State House of Representatives candidate under the platform of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Ochuba Ikemefula Ikechukwu, disclosed decision to step down from the race and support the candidacy of the leading All Progressive Congress, APC, and Deputy Chief Whip of House Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

Also, leaders and members of the party drawn from various wards of Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency have also endorsed Hon Onyejeocha as their choice candidate for the election, and assure of their support for her re-election bid.

Meanwhile, in a meeting attended by SDP party executives, including the party’s LGA Chairman of Isuikwuato, Hon Okereke G, women leaders and other members of SDP from the various wards also came to identify with her and to throw their weight behind her (Onyejeocha).

This was even as Hon Onyejeocha called on all APC local government and wards executives to intensify grassroots campaigns and mobilsation.

Speaking during their visit to Onyejeocha, Ikechukwu said he “came along with his supporters and party executives drawn across wards from the two local governments of the constituency to pledge” their support for her “re-election.”

He explained that not only will the people of Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency cannot afford to start all over again. He said the constituency must not give out its most valuable political asset at the federal level in the person of Onyejeocha, an experienced lawmaker and a principal officer with the capacity to influence developments to her people.

“We want you to continue with your developmental strides. We have come to give you our full support. We can’t afford to lose the opportunities the office of the Deputy Chief Whip presents to us. We will be doing ourselves no good to work against your interest.”

He also called on the people of the constituency to support Hon Onyejeocha to give Abia the opportunity to climb up the ladder at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly.

Also, members of the party who spoke on the sideline at the event shared similar sentiment, and said, “The time of politicking is over. This is the time to pledge our loyalty to our constituency.

“This is not about her alone but about our people and the development of our constituency and the state in general.

“We must tell ourselves the truth, she is our best bet to securing greater opportunity in 2023 and beyond.”

In show of appreciation, Hon Onyejeocha commended the leaders of the party and its candidate for finding her worthy in the midst of other candidates, and promised to continue to put in her best to fulfill all her electoral promises to her people.

Meanwhile, the federal lawmaker who addressed APC wards’ executives earlier, called on party executives to synergize and intensify grassroots campaigns and mobilsation to educate the people on what the party has achieved so far, most especially on ongoing projects across the constituency as well as others that have already been approved.