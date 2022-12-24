…As LASEMA harps on safety, warns against storage of petrol, explosive substances

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stressed the need for Nigerians, especially residents to continue to live in peace and harmony as they celebrate the Christmas.

He also called the residents to celebrate the season of the birth of Jesus Christ, with moderation.

Sanwo-Olu, who made the remarks, in his Christmas message on Saturday, while speaking to newsmen in Lagos, reiterated his administration’s commitment to delivering more dividends of democracy to residents of the state in the years ahead.

The governor, therefore, urged them to protect and use the infrastructure provided by the government very well so that incoming generations can also enjoy the dividends of democracy.

According to Sanwo-Olu: “2022 has been a year of several things for us but it has been a year of prosperity for Lagos; a year in which we have broken all barriers that hinder us before now and you can see purposeful development.

“You can see that our THEMES agenda this year has touched all of our pillars and I cannot begin to role them out here today.

“I just want to assure our citizens that the government and the people of Lagos State will continue to be law-abiding.

“We will continue to live in peace and harmony among ourselves, and even as we go into this yuletide season let us celebrate with moderation and know that the season is for us also to reflect and ensure that as New Year comes in, it is for bigger and greater things to happen.”

Sanwo-Olu, also urged residents to perform their civic responsibilities during the next year’s general elections and the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

He said: “Next year is very important for our country because it is a year for the general elections. It is also a year for the national census. So, we all have to be on the same page.

“We have to know that we have a responsibility as citizens to perform our civil role in all of these activities and to ensure that all of the assets of the government are preserved and are used well.

“People must continue to ensure that they protect and they use infrastructure well so that generations coming behind us can also enjoy the dividends of democracy.”

LASEMA

Also, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, has urged residents to be safety conscious during the festive period to prevent avoidable disaster of lives and property.

Oke-Osanyintolu, also appealed to citizens to abide by safety regulations to prevent emergencies.

LASEMA PS, made the remarks, while fielding questions from newsmen at the six-lesson Christmas Carol, themed; “Prince of Peace,” organised by the Agency for its staff and associates, hekd at Alausa, Ikeja, organised to thank God for the out-going year and to usher in the new year.

Oke-Osanyintolu, who assured residents of the agency’s responsiveness and preparedness, reminded residents that risk mitigation, prevention and emergency management is everyone’s responsibility.

In an address, the PS LASEMA, explained that the event was organised to show appreciation to God that emergency cases were minimal in the state in the outgoing year and improved achievements since the establishment of the Agency 15 years ago.

He also cautioned residents against storage of inflammabl products such as Premium Motor Spirit, PMS,. popularly called Petrol, diesel and other substances capable of destroying lives and property.

The Special Guest of Honor and wife of the Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-olu, who was represented by the wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mrs Ogunsanwo, also read the sixth lesson

The Christmas carol programme witnessed various dancing and singing skills as some gospel artistes and the LASEMA in-house choirs dished out thanksgiving songs as well as traditional carol hymns to the delight of the audience.