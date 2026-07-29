Sanwo-Olu allocates land to 98 communities, promises inclusive growth

Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has presented land allocation letters to 98 indigenous communities within the Ito-Omu project area in Eti-Osa Local Government Area, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to integrating host communities into the state’s development plans.

The allocation covers Ito-Omu and adjoining communities along the Eti-Osa, Ibeju-Lekki and Epe growth corridor, as part of efforts by the government to secure land rights and promote orderly development in one of Lagos’ fastest-growing areas.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu described the initiative as a significant milestone in recognising communities with deep historical ties to the area.

“The future of Lagos cannot be built on unplanned expansion. It must be built on deliberate planning, appropriate infrastructure, secure communities and opportunities for our people to prosper,” he said.

The governor noted that the communities had contributed significantly to the social, cultural and economic development of Lagos through fishing, farming, trading and other traditional occupations.

He said consultations on the project began in 2020 with traditional rulers, Baales, community leaders, religious leaders and residents, followed by detailed mapping, site inventory surveys and the preparation of a comprehensive development plan by the Lagos State New Towns Development Authority.

Sanwo-Olu said the allocation letters represented more than official documents, describing them as formal recognition of the communities and an assurance that they would not be left behind as development expands across the Lekki and Ibeju-Lekki axis.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Lands Bureau, Kamar Olowoshago, said the presentation fulfilled the state government’s commitment to ensuring that host communities remain direct beneficiaries of development projects within the corridor.

Olowoshago also highlighted the governor’s recent approval of over N3.1 billion in compensation to project-affected persons across the state, describing it as evidence of a responsive and people-oriented administration.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, Mr Sesan Olowa, described the exercise as a historic moment that would secure the future of communities within the rapidly developing corridor.

Olowa said the allocation would promote orderly development, improve security and support sustainable prosperity while ensuring that indigenous residents remain integral to the area’s future growth.

He expressed appreciation to the state government for recognising communities that have occupied the area for generations, adding that the initiative would create economic opportunities and facilitate the integration of local communities into Lagos’ broader development framework.

The beneficiaries from the 98 communities are expected to collaborate with relevant government agencies to support the implementation of the development plan and ensure orderly growth across the project area.