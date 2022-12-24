By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has held a strategic meeting with owners and Chief Executive Officers of lounge, hospitality and entertainment facilities in the state toward ensuring friendly and safe operations through the yuletide period and beyond, as well as prevent avoidable accidents and chaotic situation.

The meeting which was a stakeholders parley, was jointly presided over by the Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr.Lanre Mojola and the General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe.

The event, at the Eko Hotels was to sensitize the business owners who plan to host or organize event, particularly during the yuletide period to consider the environment and safety of the people by obtaining necessary permits from the state government.

According to the DG Safety Commission, the meeting became necessary considering the rate of reports of safety and pollution infractions received by the agencies in recent time, which according to him, must be properly addressed.

He listed the mandatory safety checks needed for a hitch free event to include: Fire safety prevention measures, deployment of Certified Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) personnel ( grounded in first aid and CPR application), professional handling of chemical s and hazardous materials , use of Protective Personal Equipment when on duty (PPE),Overcrowding and provision of multiple exits, adequate security, installation of informative signage to guide visitors and engagement of only licensed food handlers to prevent food poisoning.

Mojola stated: “We have the approval of Mr.Governor to ensure that any event above 250 crowd should be registered with us, while above 500, must not only register, but have on ground, our trained safety marshals and other relevant sister agencies to monitor, coordinate and prevent unseen situations.

“Obtaining approval for noise permit is sacrosanct to issuance of our safety certificate.

General Manager, LASEPA, Fasawe, urged residents to comply with environmental laws guiding the conduct of every resident of the state.

According to her: “We can merry without making noise and be a good neighbor and respect the right of others to peaceful environment, particularly, within our communities.

“In as much as we cannot isolate metropolitan city from social activities, hence the need to regulate our activities for a peaceful coexistence and harmonious working relationship.

“Government is not unmindful of the peculiarity of this season to your sector and that is why we are taking this step to ensure it is a win win situation for us all.”

The LASEPA boss, therefore, expressed satisfaction with some of the facilities that have yielded to the advice of the agency towards controlling and managing their sound and urged them to be more involved in activities within their host community.

Fasawe, noted that the noise permit issued by the government is discretionally approved with due consideration to the event, environment, duration and its time bound, stressing that failure to comply with stated guidelines attracts fines, sealing and prosecution.

She expressed further that her agency will continue to pay undivided attention and monitor all environmental-related facilities across the State to ensure compliance from recalcitrant organizations while also prevailing on the public to support the business dreams of the operators and continue to promote peaceful co existence in the state.