File photo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Delta Command, has deployed 2,979 personnel to provide a water-tight security for hitch-free Yuletide season.

Mr Emeka Peters, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Asaba.

The statement said that the state Commandant, Mr Akinsanya Iskilu, approved the deployment of the work force to areas considered to be flash points and red sports across the state, to ensure strict security before, during and after the Yuletide.

Mr Akinsanya said that the personnel went through series of rigorous trainings, regiments, lectures, briefings and exercise to prepare them for the task.

He said that the personnel were drafted from the Counter Terrorism Unit CTU, Snipper Combatants, Female Squad, Crack Team, Special Forces and others.

While advocating for a hitch-free Yuletide, Mr Akinsanya warned against the use of fireworks before, during and after the yuletide .

He said that it could induce fear, panic or apprehension which might also misinform security agencies as some miscreants or hoodlums could hide or operate under the guise of fireworks to carry out their nefarious atrocities.

He reminded the public that the ban on the use of fireworks in the state had not been lifted, so it would enable security forces to detect and determine when hoodlums were operating.

He said that the leadership of the Corps was committed to the protection of life and property and the maintainance of peace and order in the state.

He charged the public to renew their confidence in security agencies and should “feel free to say something when they see any thing that is against the laws”.

He called on mischief makers to relocate elsewhere because they would not survive the present security temperature of Delta due to the robust synergy, cooperations and collaborations of various security agencies.

Mr Akinsanya advised the public to go about their legitimate businesses without fear of molestation, intimidation or apprehension.