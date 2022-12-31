By Biodun Busari

Manchester United will hope to boost their top-four hopes in the Premier League when they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will approach the game with the confidence of their last 3-0 victory against Nottingham Forest.

However, struggling Wolves that beat Everton 2-1 on Boxing Day might not be a push-over.

Below are injury news and predicted line ups for both teams:

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Out: Chiquinho (knee), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee).

Doubtful: None.

Predicted XI: Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Nunes, Neves, Moutinho; Hwang, Costa, Podence.

Manchester United

Out: Axel Tuanzebe (muscle).

Doubtful: Victor Lindelof (illness), Scott McTominay (illness), Diogo Dalot (hamstring), Jadon Sancho (fitness), Lisandro Martinez (fitness).

Predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Martial, Rashford.