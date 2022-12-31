 By Biodun Busari 

Manchester United will hope to boost their top-four hopes in the Premier League when they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will approach the game with the confidence of their last 3-0 victory against Nottingham Forest.

However, struggling Wolves that beat Everton 2-1 on Boxing Day might not be a push-over. 

Below are injury news and predicted line ups for both teams:

Wolverhampton Wanderers 

Out: Chiquinho (knee), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee). 

Doubtful: None. 

Predicted XI: Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Nunes, Neves, Moutinho; Hwang, Costa, Podence. 

Manchester United 

Out: Axel Tuanzebe (muscle). 

Doubtful: Victor Lindelof (illness), Scott McTominay (illness), Diogo Dalot (hamstring), Jadon Sancho (fitness), Lisandro Martinez (fitness). 

Predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Martial, Rashford. 

