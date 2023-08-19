Newcastle vs Man City Preview – team news, head-to-head, possible line-ups

Manchester City and Newcastle will face off after their opening-day wins against Burnley and Aston Villa, respectively.

Manchester City defeated Burnley 3-0 in their opening fixture, with goals from Erling Haaland (2) and Rodri. The ‘Cityzens’ then defeated Sevilla 5-4 on penalties in the Super Cup on Wednesday.

Newcastle won 5-1 over Aston Villa in their opening fixture, with goals from Alexander Isak (2), Tonali, Callum Wilson, and Harvey Barnes.

Team News

Manchester City will be without John Stones and Bernardo Silva, while Kevin De Bruyne will be out for months after suffering an injury in their opening game against Burnley.

For Newcastle, Emil Krafth, Javier Manquillo, and Joe Willock remain on the sidelines and will be out for the game.

Head-to-Head

Manchester City have won their last eight games against Newcastle in the Premier League.

Their only defeat in their last 31 Premier League games against Newcastle (W25, D5) was a 2-1 loss at St James’ Park in January 2019.

Newcastle United’s last win at the Etihad was in a League Cup fourth-round tie in October 2014, courtesy of goals by Rolando Aarons and Moussa Sissoko.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won 28 of their last 30 home games in all competitions, scoring 100 goals. They could set a new club record of 17 straight home wins in all competitions if they secure a win today.

Manchester City wins: 75

Newcastle United wins: 72

Draw: 41

Predicted lineup

Manchester City (4-2-3-1)

Ederson (GK); Stones, Dias, Gvardiol, Lewis; Kovacic, Rodri (C); B. Silva, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

Newcastle United (4-3-3)

Pope (GK); Trippier (C), Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Barnes, Wilson, Isak