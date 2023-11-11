Wolves vs Tottenham: Preview, team news, head-to-head

After a dramatic turn of events at home against Chelsea on Monday, Tottenham will travel to the Molineux to face Wolves.

In the game against the Blues, Christian Romero and Destiny Udogie were shown red cards, with Spurs also conceding three late goals. Five goals were disallowed by the VAR in the game.

Wolves are winless in their last two games and will hope to bounce back against a Tottenham side missing key players.

Team News

Tottenham will be without nine first-team players for the game. Alfie Whiteman, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, and Manor Solomon are long-term absentees. Micky van de Ven, James Maddison, and Richarlison will miss the game through injuries, while Udogie and Romero are suspended for the clash.

Wolves have fewer injury worries, with only Nathan Freser and Pedro Neto missing. Hugo Bueno returns to the team.

Head-to-head

Wolves wins 31

Tottenham wins 52

Draws: 21



Wolverhampton Wanderers possible XI:

Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Hwang, Lemina, Bellegarde, Ait-Nouri; Cunha, Kalajdzic

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI:

Vicario; Porro, Dier, Davies, Royal; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Lo Celso, Johnson; Son