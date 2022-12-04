President Muhammadu Buhari

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari had reiterated his administration’s commitment to reverse years of decay and deficit on infrastructures in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

Buhari at Saturday’s grand finale of the 33rd combined Convocation Ceremony of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), hinted on delivering more infrastructures in universities among interventions to boost education in the country.

Represented by Prof. Eniofiok Essien, former Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo, the President said, “My government is in hard thinking and readiness to push frontiers of learning through various levels of education in the country. For this reason, TETFUND and NEEDS assessment programmes of the Federal Government have placed keen watch for learning equipment and resources.

“All over the world universities are known to be catalysts for national development, hence our commitment to bring development and growth in our universities.Years ago, the government approved rehabilitation projects for university hostels and classroom blocks in UNIPORT.

“My government is still keen on ensuring that the rot and decay of several decades are reversed in terms of infrastructural intervention. The university’s programmes of study have multiplied ten fold, and are responding to the challenges of our crying need for development.”

Prof. Owunari Georgewill, Vice Chancellor, UNIPORT said 19,526 students who graduated from various departments and faculties at the 33rd Convocation were drawn from 2018 to 2020 academic sessions with 9,439 graduating with bachelor’s degrees, 159 obtaining First Class.

“In the post graduate category, 1007 received Doctor of Philosophy degree while 3,745 graduates bagged Master degrees in several specializations. The specializations include Faculties of Humanities, Social Sciences, Science, Education, Engineering, Management Sciences; College of Health Sciences and Pharmaceutical Sciences.”