NNEWI—THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday, said it will continue to demand a right of self-determination irrespective of brutality being meted against its members, saying that the use of bullets cannot stop a thing whose time has come.

The pro-Biafra group also said that it is committed to liberating the land of the people of South East from terrorists who want to take over the region by force and intimidation.

IPoB in a statement while congratulating Abia women for the peaceful protest they organized in demand for the release of the group’s leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, urged other women across Igbo land to emulate Abia women to demand the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPoB’s statement read: “We, the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, commend the Biafran women in Abia State over their doggedness and resoluteness towards the restoration of Biafra Nation, shown through their recent peaceful and prayerful protests held in Aba, Abia State where they demanded that the federal government of Nigeria and it’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Alhaji Abubakar Malami, should release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu whom the courts of the land have discharged and acquitted.

“We equally thank those who initiated this idea and all who contributed to ensuring that the protest was peacefully coordinated.

“Nigerian government must know that there is nothing they will do to subject us into submission. We must continue to demand our rights to self-determination no matter the brutality they mete on us. No amount of bullets can stop a thing whose time has come.

“IPoB is out to liberate both men and women and we are ready to do anything humanly possible to liberate the land of Biafra from terrorists”.

Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama bless and protect you for your sacrifices. We encourage other women in other states in Biafra land to follow suit and demand the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Nigeria Government must release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally because he has not committed any crime known to their laws.”