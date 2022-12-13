By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian disc jockey, better known as DJ Cuppy, has finally confirmed her engagement to Ryan Taylor, the UK boxer.

The couple had earlier made their relationship known, publicly a few days ago, when Taylor proposed to her.

However, DJ Cuppy claimed in a tweet on Monday that she and Taylor first connected at the Gumball 3000 driving rally in Dubai 25 days ago.

She wrote, “I can officially announce that I’m engaged!.

“Only 25 days ago during @Gumball3000 driving rally, I met the love of my life.

“Sometimes you fall for the most unexpected person at the most unexpected time and for the most unexpected reason.

” I love you deep @RyanTaylor”.

Cuppy’s tweet has, however, stirred several reactions on Twitter with users tackling her for tagging an account that doesn’t belong to Taylor.

@George_man01 said, “Ah so DJ Cuppy met her Finance 25days ago, and now she is engaged with him…Wow!

If it is Yaanom girls anka they will say I don’t want him to see me cheap ah.

@Fswglory said, “Gosh! I feel so bad for DJ Cuppy.

@drpenking said, “DJ Cuppy’s Fiancé, Taylor, was seen to be recently involved with popular UK influencer, Fiona. Guess what, Nigerian ladies are saying that since Fiona didn’t post full pictures but Cuppy did, it means that Fiona was just a side piece while Cuppy is the main and hence Taylor did.

@drpenking said, “Can somebody tell DJ Cuppy to take it easy with posting every moment with the Taylor guy? There is so much negative energy on social media. You can post your partner once in a while but when you tension people with it, they will ruin your happiness physically or spiritually.