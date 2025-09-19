‘I met her at a club’ — Spyro announces engagement

Nigerian singer Spyro has announced his engagement to his partner, Janet Atom.

The Only Fine Girl hitmaker shared photos of the proposal on Instagram on Friday, showing off Janet and her sparkling engagement ring.

Spyro revealed that he met Janet in March 2024 at a Lagos club, calling her “the answer to my prayers.”

“On the 30th of March 2024, my world paused as I found love in an unexpected place at exactly 2:48am met the answer to my prayers @_callme_njure in a Lagos Club while at work and from then till now I have lived every single day a very happy man,” he wrote.

“Thank you for saying YES my sweet J I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Janet is a make-up artist and owner of Beatzby_Nj.

Born Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, Spyro gained fame with his 2022 hit song Who Is Your Guy and has since released tracks like No Gree For Anybody, Billing, For You, and Funke. He has collaborated with stars like Tiwa Savage and Simi.

Earlier in 2024, the singer made headlines after revealing he embraced celibacy because he “feels troubled” every time he fornicates.

Vanguard News