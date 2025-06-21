Gates Foundation honours DJ Cuppy

Philanthropist and internationally acclaimed disc jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, famously known as DJ Cuppy, has been selected as a 2025 Goalkeeper by the Gates Foundation. Cuppy, who is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, recently shared the news, expressing immense pride in joining the prestigious group of individuals dedicated to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“I’ve been selected as a 2025 UK Goalkeeper by the Gates Foundation,” Cuppy announced on LinkedIn. “Why do I think Goalkeepers are important? Well, when passionate people from every corner of the world come together with purpose, real change becomes unstoppable.”

DJ Cuppy’s selection as a Goalkeeper acknowledges her commitment to humanitarian efforts. Last year, she launched the Cuppy Fund, a philanthropic initiative designed to provide financial support to talented African students pursuing their education at New York University (NYU).

Her advocacy also recently saw her perform at a Bill Gates event in May, held in honor of Africa Day. Reflecting on the “surreal” experience, Cuppy expressed gratitude for how her “small DJ talent” continues to open doors globally, attributing her success to divine grace.