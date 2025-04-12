Jesus disrupted my career – DJ Cuppy

By Henry Oduah

Disc jockey Florence Otedola alias DJ Cuppy has said that a spiritual awakening shifted the course of her career.

The 31-year-old reflected in an X post on how her growing spirituality led her down an unexpected path — but one that ultimately brought greater fulfilment.

Cuppy, as she is also called, was baptised at Holy Trinity Brompton in London in August 2024 — an experience she described as the “best decision” of her life.

“Was thinking this evening, Jesus really disrupted my DJ career plans o but in the BEST way,” she wrote on Friday. “Booked and busy means nothing if you’re not walking in purpose.”

Cuppy’s career began in 2014 when she served as the resident DJ at the MTV Africa Music Awards.

Over the years, she expanded her talents into music and entertainment, earning recognition as an artiste with popular tracks like Gelato, Green Light, Vybe, Currency, and Jollof On The Jet. She also recently made her acting debut.

Beyond the stage, Cuppy, daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, pursued academics, earning a master’s degree in African Studies from Oxford University in March 2023.

Most recently, in March 2024, she was appointed as King’s Trust International Ambassador by King Charles III.