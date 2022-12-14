.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Delta Command, has urged motorists to cooperate with all traffic managers to ensure the free flow of traffic during the Yuletide.

Mr Bassey Esiet, the Sector Commander, said in a statement on Wednesday that FRSC would collaborate with all relevant agencies to avert the usual gridlock along the Niger bridge.

He said that the temporary opening of the Second Niger bridge was to ease the traffic load and ensure that travellers get to their destination on time.

“Sequel to the commencement of the temporary opening of the second Niger bridge, from Dec. 15 2022 to Jan. 15 2023, by Mr Babatunde Fashola Minister of Works and Housing.

“FRSC Delta Corps Commander wishes to notify the motoring public that from Dec. 15 the Second Niger bridge will be opened to vehicles coming from West to East through Asaba.

“However, from 2nd Jan. 2023, only vehicles coming from the East to West will be allowed to use the Second Niger bridge.

“Members of the public are also informed that heavy duty trucks and trailers will not be allowed to use the new bridge,” he said.

He urged motorists to avoid speeding, overloading, use of unsafe tyres and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs so as to arrive alive.