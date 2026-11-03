Gunmen abduct two visually impaired persons in Plateau, demand N50m ransom

… as seven escape

By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

Gunmen have abducted two visually impaired persons along Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State while they were returning to Jos from Benue State, with their abductors demanding N50 million ransom for their release.

The victims were among nine persons travelling in a vehicle to attend a training programme in Benue State, while seven others reportedly escaped when the vehicle came under attack on Monday night.

Chairman of the Plateau State chapter of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Shindol Aaron, who confirmed the incident, said the victims were abducted around 8pm in Riyom LGA.

He said, “They were selected to attend a training in Benue State and, from what I gathered, they took off from Jos.”

“Along the way, they got information that the event had been postponed to another day, and they were asked to return to their station.”

“So, it was on their way back to Jos that they encountered some kidnappers who abducted them.”

“They were nine in the vehicle. Seven of them escaped, and two were abducted. So, right now, we have a male and a lady in their custody.”

According to him, the abductors had established contact with someone in connection with the release of the victims.

He said, “This incident happened yesterday, Monday, in the night, around 8pm around Riyom LGA.”

“I have not spoken with the kidnappers, but I was told that they were asking for ransom from somebody who spoke with them.”

Aaron said the incident had been reported to security agencies, adding that efforts were ongoing to secure the release of the victims.

He said, “We have reported the incident to the security agents, and we are trying to see how they could be released.”

“The driver of the vehicle also went to the police station to report.”

Another member of the association, Ishaya Ayuba Danjatau, who also confirmed the abduction, said the kidnappers had demanded an N50 million ransom.

The member said, “The kidnappers have reached out, and they are demanding N50 million before they can free the two persons in their custody.

“Where do they want us to get the money from?”

Efforts to obtain the reaction of the Plateau State Police Command spokesman, DSP Alabo Alfred, were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.