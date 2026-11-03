Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel dies after collision during match

Photo Credit: CD Tenerife | X

Spanish football club CD Tenerife have confirmed the death of their striker, Jesús de Miguel, aged 30, following a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a Spanish second division match.

The footballer died on Tuesday, November 3, a day after the incident occurred during Tenerife’s league encounter with Andorra at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López Stadium.

The collision happened towards the closing stages of the match, when De Miguel went for a loose ball and Owono rushed out of his goal to clear it. The goalkeeper, who was outside his penalty area, collided heavily with the striker, leaving him unconscious on the pitch.

Medical personnel immediately rushed to attend to De Miguel, who was treated for several minutes before being carried off on a stretcher and taken to the University Hospital of Nuestra Señora de Candelaria.

The match, which was tied at 2-2, was eventually abandoned in the 108th minute to allow medical personnel to attend to the injured player. Owono was shown a red card following the challenge.

Reports from Spanish media indicated that De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest following the collision but was resuscitated by medical personnel in the ambulance. Although his condition initially appeared stable, it deteriorated in the early hours of Tuesday.

Confirming his death, CD Tenerife announced that the striker passed away at 8am on Tuesday.

In a statement expressing its grief, the club said: “Broken with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe this is true, CD Tenerife announces the tragic death of Jesús de Miguel Alameda.”

The club added: “There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can ease this feeling of overwhelming sadness. We stand with his devastated family, his loved ones and the entire Tenerife family, who mourn this cruel outcome.”

It also conveyed its condolences to his family, friends, teammates and supporters.

De Miguel’s family thanked those who had sent messages of support and appealed for privacy during the difficult period.

The incident has attracted tributes from football clubs and supporters across Spain, with Barcelona and Real Madrid among those expressing condolences.