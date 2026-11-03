Nigerians will choose the best product in the marketplace – Obi Media to Governors

The NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, (BBC)

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The media office of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, ahead of the January 16, 2027 election, Peter Obi, has taken a swipe at the state governors, accusing them of pushing to undermine democracy, warning that any election that falls short of being free, fair and transparent will fail.

The Peter Obi Media Office, POMR noted that it had become aware of a series of covert attempts by governors to interfere with the democratic process, just as it cautioned that Nigerians would resist any process that did not meet the required standards of free, fair and transparent elections.

In a statement signed on Tuesday by the POMR spokesman, Idris Zekeri, he reminded the governors that, despite their alleged fraudulent efforts, they were presenting a poor product and that Nigerians would choose the best option available in the marketplace. Buy Maps

Zekeri condemned what it described as the increasing desperation of the governors, who, it said, were turning to electoral manipulation and safeguards for rigging instead of presenting their records of service, performance and achievements.

According to the office, Nigerians had had enough and remained determined to reject undeserving leaders who had failed them, adding that the 2027 election would be a defining moment for the country and that Nigerians were resolved to reclaim their country through the power of their votes.

The statement also said Peter Obi remained the people’s preferred choice because he embodied the strongest offering in the political arena: a leader defined by competence, capacity, character, compassion and commitment, capable of raising Nigeria from its current condition and restoring its dignity, prosperity and hope.

The statement read, “The Peter Obi Media Office has become aware of a series of covert efforts by state governors to undermine the democratic process. It once again cautions that any process that falls short of free, fair, and transparent elections will fail, as Nigerians will resist it.

“The Media Office reminds the governors that, regardless of their fraudulent efforts, they are presenting a poor product, and Nigerians will select the best option available in the market.

“We therefore condemn the increasing desperation of these governors, who, instead of presenting their records of service, performance, and achievements, are turning to electoral manipulation and safeguards for rigging.

“Leadership is a privilege earned through service; it is not a mandate to retain power through deceit, intimidation, or interference with the democratic process.

“Nigerians have had enough and remain determined to reject undeserving leaders who have failed them. The 2027 election will be a defining moment for our nation. Nigerians are resolved to reclaim their country through the power of their votes.

“Let it be known that no degree of rigging, intimidation, or political manoeuvring can permanently silence the will of the people.

“Peter Obi continues to be the people’s preferred choice because he embodies the strongest offering in the political arena: a leader defined by competence, capacity, character, compassion, and commitment, capable of raising Nigeria from its current condition and restoring its dignity, prosperity, and hope.

“The mandate rests with the people. Nigeria must function again, and it will be OK.”