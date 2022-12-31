. Enugu-P’Harcourt expressway blocked

. Motorists, commuters lament

By Our Reporter

Okigwe town was Saturday, December 31, virtually deserted following reported clash between unknown gunmen and security operatives.

The town was virtually deserted as residents fled to different directions.

Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway was blocked at the Limca junction axis of the dual carriage way, thus forcing vehicular traffic to divert through Ubahu/Okpara Road/Ogii route before linking up to the expressway towards Umualumoke/Ezinnachi axis.

Vehicles plying the expressway were left with no option than to meander through the communities to connect to various locations of their destination.

It was a bitter experience for travellers as they had to endure with the inconveniences following the disruption of traffic flow on the expressway.

The Ogii/Umualumoke junction of the expressway was almost chaotic as vehicles coming from the Enugu end struggled to connect back to the expressway while those coming from Umuahia end were also struggling to detour from the highway to stay out of trouble.

Details of the clash were still sketchy as at the time of filing this report but heavy presence of the military was noticed around the expressway especially at Ihube junction.