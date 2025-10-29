Life gradually returns to deserted Igbo communities formerly occupied by unknown gunmen

Ohanaeze hails President Bola Tinubu for honouring Nwosu.

…We returned to desolate homes, but are happy to be back -Residents

…Five years after, hope, normalcy returning to abandoned Imo communities

…Burials, weddings, new yam festivals, other traditional ceremonies once again hold in the villages

By Anayo Okoli & Emmanuel Iheaka

ENUGU — FOR close to five years, the South-East region was under attack by criminal elements who killed, kidnapped, destroyed and devastated communities in Igbo land.

Although the five states that constitute the zone were affected but Anambra and Imo states were worst hit, they were the hotbed of the evil activities of the criminal gangs.

They destroyed the economy of the region, killed thousands of innocent people. They held the region under siege for years. They were completely in charge, dictating the pace; they declared every Monday a sit-at-home day and violently enforced it leading to killings and destructions. They sacked communities, occupied and built terror camps from where they terrorized and kidnapped people.

In Anambra State, the most dreaded camps were found in Ukpor, Utu, both in Nnewi South, as well as Lilu, Orsumoghu, Mbosi, Uli, all in Ihiala Local Government Area and Ogbuka and Owerre Ezukala that shared boundary with Umunneochi, Abia State, where the terror gangs were strong too. These camps were well fortified and strategically located to make it difficult for security operatives to penetrate. Security operatives sometimes hover around these camps (usually located in forests) in helicopter, but they always found it very difficult to gain full access to the camps which of course were well wired. They operated from there and kept their kidnapped victims with them for ransom to be paid. Victims who survived their captivity narrated very horrible experience, describing them as hell on earth. A survivor from one of the camps in Lilu, Ihiala Council Area said: “In that forest, people are killed like chickens. Charms and various types of hard drugs are freely used.

Women bring cooked food into the forest and are paid and the victims are constantly tortured and their cries put on speaker of mobile phones to force family members to bring their ransom.”

For the people of the region, life was hellish. They were in total bondage. Movements were restricted as no one could predict when the hoodlums would strike. They also targeted security operatives manning roads in the region. Indeed, no place was safe. But with sustained intensive battle against them by the security agencies in collaboration with State Government vigilantes, normalcy has started to return and life is returning in communities hitherto occupied by these criminal elements. To the great relief of the people, people who deserted their homes are returning. Anambra is relatively calm now, hence political campaigns and rallies are being held across the state.

It all first started in Imo State not long after Governor Hope Uzodimma assumed office in January 2020 as governor of the state. For unknown reasons, gunmen began to attack the state. Ironically, they were christened Unknown gunmen, a new lexicon in Nigeria’s security dictionary. They went on rampage, killing and maiming innocent people, attacking and destroying public institutions, including security formations. Tension and apprehension heightened as the attacks spread to other parts of the South-East region.

While the terror attacks were spreading beyond Imo, Governor Uzodimma, however, blamed it on the opposition. He strongly believed and held the view that those who were opposed to his governorship were sponsoring the attacks. Inaugurating a security council for the grassroots in June 2021, Uzodimma vowed to arrest the situation and secure the state.

“The opposition party and some aggrieved members of our party who are hiring boys from neigbouring states to come in here, allow me, I will deal with them. I can assure you, leave that for me,” he said during the event.

“So, the people who threatened me that they will make Imo ungovernable; before Imo becomes ungovernable, they will be ungovernable themselves.

“I had advised that traditional rulers should warn these boys because I am bringing a security strategy, known and unknown, to manage security in Imo State,” Uzodinma said.

Shortly after, the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Imo State headquarters, as well as the Police Command headquarters were attacked and many inmates in the centre escaped. Reports said they shot at sight, set vehicles ablaze and more than1,500 inmates escaped. The situation got worse.

Uzodinma to announce sponsors

In December 2021, the governor announced that he would release the names of sponsors of the insecurity that was ravaging the state. Uzodimma said 18 suspects arrested over the attacks had revealed their sponsors. He fixed 3rd January, 2022 for the revelation. Nigerians and the world waited with bated breath for the exposure. But he never did. Stakeholders who gathered at the Sam Mbakwe Multipurpose Hall, Government House Owerri, on the fateful day were disappointed as the governor reneged and declared that he had decided to allow the security agencies do their work and prosecute those found culpable.

Communities deserted as the attacks intensified and directed to rural areas

As the gunmen lost grip in Owerri, the state capital and other major towns in the state due to pressure from security operatives; they retreated into the communities and took control and continued to cause havoc. Orsu Council Area in particular, became the worst hit, as almost the entire communities were occupied by the non-state actors, who sacked community members. They held sway and determined who lived or died.

It was a reign of terror. Residents fled. Schools, markets, churches shut. They razed buildings and reportedly occupied the ones that caught their fancy, especially those built by politicians and converted them to their criminal camps. Communities in the area were completely deserted as residents abandoned their houses and relocated to safer places. People avoided plying roads around the area for fear of being killed or kidnapped.

The situation continued to rapidly degenerate with kidnappings and killings becoming the order of the day. There were also allegations of cannibalism. Fleeing indigenes conducted burials of loved ones, as well as weddings and other traditional ceremonies in Owerri, the state capital and other cities of their residence. Orsu was totally a no-go area.

Okigwe also boiled

Communities in Okigwe Local Government Area, including Aku, Ihube, Ezinnachi and Umulolo were also under serious attacks and occupied. Ezioha in Mbaitolu Council Area, also came under serious attacks. Fear and apprehension enveloped many communities as no one could predict when the hoodlums would strike.

The battle of Edenta

While security operatives continued to confront the attackers, the battle against these criminal elements could be said to have been won and lost in March this year during a breakthrough operation by security forces at the dreaded and notorious Produce Camp at Edenta –arguably the strongest hold of the gunmen in Orsu area . “Produce” was said to be a popular place where lorries loaded farm produce from Orsu communities and neighbouring Anambra communities for transportation to the cities for sale. It was a place of great commercial activities before the gunmen sacked everyone and crippled economic activities in Edenta, said to be the richest town in Orsu.

A coordinated onslaught by security forces invaded the place and reportedly eliminated over 20 of the terror gunmen at the Produce Camp and recovered the area. According to reports, more than 200 human skulls and bones of other parts of human body were found littered at the camp as well as charms of various magnitude. The operation resulted in the reclaiming of Ubahaezike, Edenta, Amadim, Ezeogwu and other communities around the area.

This operation led to the recovery and the reopening of the Orsu Police Divisional Headquarters which was sacked and destroyed by the criminals who held sway for about three years. The recovery of the police divisional headquarters marked a strong and convincing indication that security forces were winning the war and restored confidence to people.

Return of life to Orsu

With cautious confidence, indigenes who had fled the communities are gradually returning. Youths of Orsu-Ihiteukwa were seen last month in a viral video joyfully singing and dancing around the community in excitement of a return after many years of forced exile. They had earlier cleaned up the communities almost overtaken by bush and urged fleeing residents to return without fear.

A native of Ubahaezike in Orsu, Geoffrey Okereke confirmed that life has returned to their community. He told SEV that a burial was held in the community last week. He felt elated that they could once again peacefully bury their loved ones in their homes.

“We are back to our homes. There hasn’t been any attack for some time. In fact, we held a burial last week. Nothing feels like home; imagine buring your loved ones in the cemetery or outside your home against your wish. Even holding other ceremonies outside, it was painful.

“There is also the presence of security men. We pray the peace that has returned will remain”, Okereke submitted.

An indigene of Amaruru, another community in Orsu, Chibuike Uba, said they celebrated this year’s new yam festival in grand style.

“We celebrated this year’s new yam festival in a massive way after many years. It was a huge celebration and a big relief. Those who wanted to destroy our land are all gone. Peace has returned to Orsu. Those who are still afraid should come home. There is now peace”, he stated.

Arrest of Gentle De Yahoo brought calm in Okigwe

For indigenes of communities in Okigwe, the arrest of by the military, of the dreaded terrorist leader, Ifeanyi Eze Okorienta, notoriously known as ‘Gentle De Yahoo’ has given them a huge relief. He and his boys held the entire Okigwe hostage, killing, kidnapping, maiming and destroying people’s properties. Incidentally he is from Okigwe, Aku to be precise. His arrest and the elimination of some of his gang members has brought life back to the area. Concerned leaders, especially business men in the area, are making concerted efforts to encourage locals to return home to rebuild their battered businesses. A five-million naira table tennis tournament which is to hold soon in the area is one of such efforts to revive activities in the area.

Though a date for the contest was yet to be fixed, it was gathered that the organizers are leaving no stone unturned in using the competition to rally home indigenes of the insecurity-ravaged communities in Okigwe.

“You know, because of the way the military handled the issue of ‘Gentle De Yahoo’, people don’t really know the true situation; whether he was arrested, killed or if he escaped. But the recent confirmation by the military that they have him has brought relief to the people and you can see that the area has been calm since the operation where he was arrested.

“There is a five-million naira table tennis tournament for Okigwe Zone being organized by some businessmen from Okigwe. It is part of the efforts to see how complete normalcy can return”, an indigene of Ihube community in said.

Imo and indeed, the whole region is heaving a sigh of relief after years of agony. The people are gradually recovering their lives. It is hoped and believe that this peace would be sustained.