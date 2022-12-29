… Inaugurates Campaign Council Ahead of 2023

By Femi Bolaji

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Taraba State, Emmanuel Bwacha, has bemoaned the dearth of development under the administration of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, led government.

The Senator representing Taraba South also said the only hope of restoration is in his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, where he is vying to become governor in 2023.

He spoke Thursday in Jalingo, the state capital while inaugurating his Gubernatorial campaign council.

He noted that the present circumstances citizens of the state have found themselves was pitiable, and needs to be reversed to the path of prosperity.

According to him, “Taraba, once a vibrant and prosperous state, has now shamelessly degenerated to a pitiable level of desolation, deprivation and hopelessness.

“Apart from the scourge of poverty, hunger and disease, our people have lost their confidence or any hope of standing well on their feet. A weak and hopeless society cannot accomplish any goals for its people.

“In the past few years, Tarabans have watched helplessly, the destruction of all the fabrics of governance, while driving a big knife into the heart of our unity and oneness as a people.

“Our people have now embraced a new culture of subservience and a pretentious campaign of calumny against each other, based on tribalism, religious bigotry and regional blocks. This is completely unacceptable and cannot be allowed to thrive in the new Taraba we are about to build.”

He charged the inaugurated members of his campaign council to see their appointment as a call to restore the lost glory of the state.

In his words, “I urge all of you to lend your full time, energy and treasure to this important assignment, so as to take your place in the history we are about to make.

“In view of this, we are being saddled with the responsibility of redeeming our people and the state from this miserable state of affairs.

“It is the responsibility of not only re-laying the foundation for a new Taraba, but mending the fences of several divisive tendencies introduced in our body polity.

“It is a task we have no luxury of failing because, if we fail, our state is not only doomed but posterity will not forgive us.”

The state Chairman of the APC, Ibrahim El-Suldi who also spoke, urged party supporters to disregard the insinuation that the party has no governorship candidate in the state.