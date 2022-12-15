By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has urged Churches across the country to unite instead of unhealthy rivalries and unnecessary competitions that wouldn’t matter in the end.

The Coordinator, CAN, Akampka council chapter, Cross River state, Bishop Martin Aquah, made the appeal during the 2022 Christmas Festival of Carols, Nine Lessons and Awards at St John’s The Baptist Catholic Church, Akampka.

Bishop Aquah said there was no need for unhealthy competitions by churches in Nigeria, adding that there was need for all churches to unite in moving both the country and the faith forward.

He cautioned church leaders to desist from every form of unorthodox practices that could bring disrepute to the body of Christ, stressing that there was no need to use tricks to get money from their congregation as God answers prayers and is ever faithful.

His words: “As Christian we must see as ourselves as one and recognize that we have a singleness of purpose.

“We are not competing because in heaven there won’t be mortal body. We are not going to occupy space either.

“Churches should stop competing with themselves. Nobody will be awarded for running the biggest church neither will anybody be punished for running a small church.

“Nothing should make any church leader go and look for something to enhance him, or start running from pillar to post to do unorthodox things that can bring disrepute to the body of Christ because it is not necessary.

“Christians should note that when you work conscientiously for God he rewards you, so you don’t have to use tricks to get money from the people.

Speaking further, he lauded the CEO of Faith Plant Global, Engr Micheal Asuquo, who was also the guest speaker, for his immense contribution to the Church in Cross River and Nigeria at large.

On his part, Evangelist Asuquo commended CAN for the award bestowed on him.

He called on CAN as a body and Christians at large to pray for Nigeria, especially as we are drawing nearer into the 2023 elections.

He said: “I want Nigerians to pray that God will restore the peace and lost glory of the country and Cross River state in particularly.

“The election next year is not a do-or-die affair. We must pray for peace in our country because without peace, there won’t be any election ,” he said.