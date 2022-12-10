By Ada Osadebe

American singer, R Kelly has released an album titled ‘I Admit’ which reveals the numerous accusations that have been levelled against him over the years.

According to TMZ, the 13-song album features tracks titles like “I Found Love,” “Good Old Days” and “Freaky Sensation.”

In 2018, he uploaded the entire 19-minute tune to SoundCloud, but this is the first time it has appeared on Apple or Spotify before he was convicted of sex crimes against teenage girls and producing child pornography.

Read also:

R Kelly should get more than 25 years in prison ‘to protect public’ ―Federal prosecutors

US institute revokes Kanye West’s honourary doctorate

Why I’ll vote for Peter Obi – Oby Ezekwesili

When questioned by Variety, a spokesman for Sony Music, the company in charge of Kelly’s musical rights, claimed that the album had only been temporarily and secretly made public, indicating that it had been a bootleg.

Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, told Variety that her client “is having intellectual property stolen from him” and that neither the singer nor his entourage was responsible for this release.

The singer is well-known globally for his popular song “I Believe I Can Fly” and has sold 75 million CDs.

He was found guilty in September 2021, at a New York court of orchestrating a “system” of sexual exploitation of young women for three decades, including underage females.

R. Kelly talked about helping people that ended up turning against him, before admitting to a laundry list of things, including “I done f***ed with a couple of fans” and saying he even slept with his girlfriend’s friend.

He digs even deeper, “How they gon’ say I don’t respect these women when all I’ve done is represent and you mad I’ve got some girlfriends.”

R. Kelly directly addresses the allegations as the tracks go on saying, “They’re brainwashed, really? Kidnapped, really? Can’t eat, really? Real talk, that s*** sound silly.”

While it’s unclear exactly who he’s talking about, he also seems to blame the parents of one of his female flings for introducing them, saying, “And if you really, really wanna know. Her father dropped her off at my show. And told this boy to put her on the stage. I admit that she was overage.”

As we reported, Spotify made the call back in 2018 to stop promoting his music when allegations about running a sex cult continued to pick up steam, but it sounds like R. Kelly’s made it back to the platform with his telling tracks.