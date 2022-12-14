.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

DEVELOPERS whose properties were pulled down with bulldozers allegedly by agents of the Department of Development Control, Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, have called for justice.

Buildings and infrastructural facilities under various stages of construction were demolished during the operation that took place at Katampe Extension, Bwari Area Council of Abuja, penultimate week, and was repeated on Monday.

Barr. Jerry Edemeka, lawyer to Dr Charles Nwakamma, lead developer and CEO of Ideal Grace Consulting Limited, said the victims had so far spent over N8bn in the last four years developing the 55.59 hectares plot, which he said, had several structures raised on it above the second storey before they were brought down.

“We decided to engage the FCTA in view of the fact that we are development partners. Look, this property has been approved. We are not doing anything unduly. We have followed the due process, got the due approval, paid all the duel fees, mobilized to site as per the conditions contained in the building approval.



“So, what is this mindless and terrible demolition of a place that due approval has been obtained about? Where is this coming from? It is a very sad chapter in the history of land and housing development in the FCT,” he stated.

Reacting to an appeal for the actual size of the plot approved by the Minister of FCT, Mohammed Musa Bello, to be captured by the land administration department, the Acting Director of Urban and Regional Planning in FCTA, Abioye Adesina, said that the investigation revealed that plot 3173 exist in Katampe Extension District, Cadastral Zone B19 and covers an area of 55.22 hectares, designated for mixed-use comprehensive development.

“Furthermore, the detailed survey carried out also revealed that plot 3173 covers an area of 55.22 hectares. In view of the above, it is recommended that the actual size covering an area of 55.59 hectares be reflected on the title documents accordingly, please,” Adesina said.