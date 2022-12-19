.

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has said that the All Progressive Congress, APC and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP are dead parties, while the NNPP is the credible alternative in 2023.

“The NNPP is the biggest nightmare of the APC and PDP in the forthcoming general elections of 2023 and a much more credible alternative to the APC and PDP that have failed the country over the years,” he said.

Speaking during an interaction with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) 19 Northern States and the FCT chapter in Kaduna at the weekend, Kwankwaso said the ruling APC had afflicted the country with so much of poverty and diseases, which was unfortunate.

“APC has proved to be worse than PDP, they are dead parties and if anyone thinks they will change for good, such person is either deceiving himself or being mischievous”.

“In the coming elections, voting should not be based on sentiments in the choice of who becomes the president.As a Muslim I supported former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Ebele Jonathan who are Christians to become president against Buhari .”

” If there is any better candidate than me, I will support him in the interest of the country. If Nigerians make any mistake in the choice of leaders again in 2023, we should blame ourselves and nobody.”

“I have contested elections 18 times, won 15 times and lost only 3 times.I have learnt so much about managing failure and successes. I have paid my dues politically over the years and understands how to manage the Nigerian challenges, I believe I am well prepared to govern Nigeria”

“With my political antecedents and management of our diversities like I demonstrated as governor of Kano State regardless of religion, tribe and ethnicity, I can replicate it in Nigeria if given the opportunity in 2023 as President.Today I a Muslim with no denomination,I am for all because as a leader you must be fair and just.”

Kwankwaso said, if elected president, he will rejig the security architecture and increase security personnel to address the security challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

” I will give education and employment a priority, come up with initiatives that will boost the economy..,” he said.