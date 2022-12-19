By Ibrahim Hassan

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP,, Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso has claimed that the All Progressives Congress ,APC and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, are dead parties, saying the NNPP is the credible alternative in 2023.

Speaking weekend, during an interaction with the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, 19 Northern states and the Federal capital Territory, FCT, chapter in Kaduna, Kwankwaso said: “APC has proven to be worse than PDP. They are dead parties and if anyone thinks they will change for good, such person is either deceiving himself or being mischievous.

“In the coming elections, voting should not be based on sentiments in the choice of who becomes the president. As a Muslim I supported former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Ebele Jonathan who are Christians to become president against Buhari .

“If there is any better candidate than me, I will support him in the interest of the country. If Nigerians make any mistake in the choice of leaders again in 2023, we should blame ourselves and nobody.

“I have contested elections 18 times, won 15 times and lost only three times. I have learnt so much about managing failure and successes. I have paid my dues politically over the years and understand how to manage the Nigerian challenges; I believe I am well prepared to govern Nigeria.

“With my political antecedents and management of our diversities like I demonstrated as governor of Kano State regardless of religion, tribe and ethnicity, I can replicate it in Nigeria if given the opportunity in 2023 as President. Today I am a Muslim with no denomination, I am for all because as a leader, you must be fair and just.”

Kwankwaso said, if elected president, he would rejig the security architecture and increase security personnel to address the security challenges bedeviling Nigeria, adding ” I will give education and employment a priority. I will come up with initiatives that will boost the economy.”