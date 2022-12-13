Onyebuchi Allanah, the senior brand manager of Nigeria’s premium malt drink, Maltina, recently celebrated another milestone as she was recognised as one of Nigeria’s young and influential brand managers on Brandcom Awards 35 Under 35 Top Marketing Communication Professionals.

The Awards honour the accomplishments of renowned marketing companies, advertising agencies, and remarkable figures who have impacted the market, including unsung heroes who have honed their craft to build and lead brands. The ’35 Under 35′ category, a new addition to the awards, celebrates young and impactful growth drivers in the marketing industry.

Speaking on the recognition, Onyebuchi Allanah described the event as “one of the happiest moments of my career”. She explained that the award emphasises her impact on the brands she has managed and celebrates the contributions of all partners involved in helping to deliver successful brand campaigns.

“I am deeply honoured to be a recipient, and I have to extend my gratitude to Brandcom Awards”, said Onyebuchi. “It is incredible to be commended alongside an ensemble of such young, innovative professionals who have achieved groundbreaking feats. But, more importantly, it certainly reflects the exciting future of the marketing communications industry and how creativity and brand excellence remains key in an ever-evolving market”.

Other young marketing leaders recognised in the category include the Corporate Communications Manager, Anglophone West Africa at Meta, Oluwasola Obagbemi; CEO, RED| For Africa, Ayodeji Rasaq; Anani Aidovhioghie, Group Head, Copy X3M Ideas and Babatunde Adenuga, Group Head, Brand and Marketing Communications, FSDH Group.

Onyebuchi Allanah is currently the Senior Brand Manager, Maltina, one of Africa’s iconic malt drinks under Nigerian Breweries. In addition, she is an award-winning marketing professional with over six years of experience in Brand Marketing & Merchandising, Media Buying, Product Launch, Consumer & Market Intelligence and Media Strategy.

With a vast experience in product innovation and driving brand equity and growth in Nigeria and DR Congo, Onyebuchi is highly adept at reviving and growing brands in the FMCG industry, creating new territories in white spaces and winning in channels by delivering successful customer experience across several markets in West and Central African countries.

Onyebuchi Allanah is a graduate of Law from the Igbinedion University, Edo State, and owns a Master’s Degree in Law from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland. She is also a graduate of the Senior Management Programme from the Lagos Business School, Lagos State. She is a member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) and the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN).