Okowa’s Aide Ossai faults Omo -Agege comments on developments and Governor Okowa

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie OmoAgege has accused the ruling Peoples Democratic Party’s government of governor Ifeanyi Okowa in Delta state of allegedly performing far low with over 3.5 trillion naira he said has accrued to the state in the last seven and a half years.

Senator OmoAgege who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state spoke during his ward to ward campaign in Warri.

According to him, the Okowa led PDP government in the state allegedly neglected the oil rich city of Warri on matters of development , adding that when he (OmoAgege) is elected governor of the state he would restore the lost glory of Warri.

Assuring that his administration will also focus on development of the capital city, Asaba , he said it was sad that Okowa could neglect Warri, an area he described as a commercial hub.

He further urged Deltans to vote for the presidential candidate of the party, Chief Ahmed Bola Tinubu, saying as governor he would partner with Tinubu when elected President to revive the Warri, Koko, Sapele and Burutu sea ports in the state.

“3.5 trillion naira has come to the state. This is outside what the government collected as loan. If just a hundred billion naira had been put in Warri this town will not be like this . God has given us another chance to correct the situation. Never again shall we go back to this ugly past. “

” Tinubu will reactivate Warri, Koko,Burutu, Sapee sea ports. We will develop the state”.

He said he will also raise the standard of the Osubi airport to an international hub when elected governor.

Senator OmoAgege also drummed support for other candidates of the party contesting for the senate, House of Representatives and the state House of Assembly, saying the electorates should vote for all of them.