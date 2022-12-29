Late Prof. George Obiozor

Former minister of health , Prof ABC Nwosu, has expressed sadness over the death of President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo , Prof. George Obiozor.

He said the demise of the diplomat was particularly painful to those close to him because of the man’s uniqueness and commitment to the unity and progress Ndigbo and Nigeria.

Nwosu said, “It is sad his death came at this time . It is sad not just for Ndigbo but for Nigeria and the diplomatic world.

“Those of us his friends will feel his painful loss very much . It has left me totally disoriented and confused.”

He explained that the late Ohanaeze President was a special human being who “brightened every room and every conversation he came into.”

The former minister stressed “his candour and goodness are f heart were palpable . Obiozor and I had some unfinished business especially the one given to us by late Ikemba Odumegwu Ojukwu.”

Nwosu said Obiozor was an apostle of justice and peace and was always disposed to finding a solution to any problem.

He recalled that “in 1999 when I was appointed Political Adviser to the President , George was among the persons I called to help articulate a vision for the new government.

“He was never tired of reminding Nigeria as it marches on from country to nation that any people denied Justice are not interested in peace.”

He continued, “he believed that it is wrong to deny any Nigerian his or her citizenship right “

As Ohanaeze helmsman, Nwosu paid to his foresight which he said the deceased elder statesman captured in pamphlet entitled “The Journey so far.”

He vowed “I shall not forget George and what he stood for . I will not abandon his principled approach to politics , not transaction politics.”