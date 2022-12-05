By Ada Osadebe

Netflix has released the second official trailer of the forthcoming docuseries, the love story of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan titled, “Harry & Meghan.”

The clip which was dropped on Monday showed a sobbing duchess and the prince claiming he was frightened.

Read also: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle donate to Nigerian flood victims

The first trailer released last week started with the clip having a question asked to address the couple saying, “Why do you want to make this documentary?”

Another clip in the first episode trailer showed photos flashed of moments between the couple when they were senior members of the royal family and private moments including photo booth pictures and images of Meghan in tears.

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Prince Harry was heard saying. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

Meanwhile, the brand new explosive promo clip surfaced today talking about their royal family.

Harry said in the new teaser, “There’s a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking but there’s also planting of stories.

“It’s a dirty game,” he added.

Meghan was shown wiping her tears, and said, “I realised they’re never going to protect you.”

In the first trailer, Meghan was later shown saying, “When the stakes are this high doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Netflix has confirmed the first episodes will be published on Thursday, December 8, while the remaining episodes will be available next week Thursday, December 15.