Harry, Meghan to produce Afghan war film

Britain’s Prince Harry (R), Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan (L), the Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum (ANVAM) in Melbourne on April 14, 2026. (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP)

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are developing a film adaptation of a best-selling memoir about a British military mission in Afghanistan, Netflix said Thursday.

“No Way Out: The Searing True Story of Men Under Siege,” written by British Major Adam Jowett, chronicles his work leading a unit of paratroopers and Royal Irish Rangers in July 2006.

The film will be produced by the couple and their Archewell Productions scripted content head Tracy Ryerson, Netflix told AFP.

Matt Charman, an Oscar nominee for “Bridge of Spies” (2015), will handle the screenplay.

Harry and Meghan — who left the British royal family and moved to the United States — have worked with Netflix since 2020 as they look to make their own fortunes, independent of the British taxpayer.

The streamer scored a hit with their tell-all “Harry & Meghan” but subsequent projects in their reported $20 million-deal fell flat.

They included the lifestyle series “With love, Meghan” in which the former actress entertained guests in an opulent California home with a series of arts-and-crafts projects.

Critics panned it as tone deaf and uncreative, and it was cancelled after two seasons.

Last year, the couple signed a more restrictive first-look agreement with Netflix.

Harry — the youngest son of King Charles III — completed two combat tours in Afghanistan as a member of the British Army, and rose to the rank of captain by the time of his discharge.

Fierce and deadly battles wracked Musa Qala in Helmand province, then an opium-growing region and stronghold for the Taliban, where it was Jowett’s mission to hold the city with a small number of British troops.

AFP