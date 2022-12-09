By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The Comptroller General of Customs, Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) has pledged to support Nigerian Army to Achieve its constitutional mandate of protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria as a country.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Sokoto, the public relations officer (PRO) of Sokoto command deputy superintendent of Customs AT Abubakar said the CGC was represented at the 2022 COAS conference by Deputy Comptroller General of Customs HK Gummi.

In his remarks shortly after receiving the award, the CGC expressed his appreciation to the leadership of the Nigerian Army for the recognition of the service quantum of contributions to the Nigerian Army.

Colonel Hameed Ali (Rtd) was among six eminent and prominent personalities that receive the Nigerian Army award of appreciation at the ongoing Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference taking place at the International Conference Center.

The Nigerian Army’s prestigious award of appreciation was presented to the recipient by President Muhammadu Buhari in recognition of the CGC and the Service’s outstanding synergy, cooperation, and collaboration with the Nigerian Army.

He said the Nigerian Customs Service NCS would continue to be prompt and timely in the clearance of military hardware and equipment, providing timely information and logistics.

In response to the award, DCG Gummi assured the Nigerian Army of the Service’s continuous unflinching support in its Constitutional mandate of protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria and its citizen.

Other recipients of the NA award include the Chairman of BUA group, The president of Dangote Group, the chairman of UBA, the Chairman of Zenith Bank, and Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai former chief of Army staff.