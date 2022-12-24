National Association of Delta State Students, NADESSTU, has emerged winner of the 2022 edition of Delta State Governor’s Cup competition for comrades

The final, which was held at the Asaba Squash Club, was keenly contested by NADESSTU and National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, saw NADESSTU the victor with a lone goal.

The tournament hosted by the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, was flagged off by the Senior Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Students’ Affairs, Comr Ehiwarior Jerry alongside the Special Assistant on Students’ Affairs to Governor, Comr Pedro Obi.

Ehiwarior in his remarks, maintained that the tournament for Comrade Community in the state would boost the existing peace in the comrade family.

He said : “ We thank you all for turning out en masse in solidarity to support the 2022 edition of the Comrade Community football. You will all agree that we have enjoyed relative peace in the comrade community due to the efforts of our students friendly Governor, and such gesture should be appreciated.”

Also speaking, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Students’ Affairs, Comr Pedro Obi, who lauded the initiative, thanked the Governor Okowa for upholding the tournament to birth several editions.