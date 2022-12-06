.Thasks professionals on ethical codes

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Sen. Adeleke Mamora has blamed the incessant building collapse in the country on indiscipline among building professionals.

The Minister spoke on Tuesday at special seminar on building collapse, with the theme “Review of Building Collapse in Nigeria, A Critical Outlook and The Way Forward”, organized by the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute, NBRRI in Abuja.

He said there is humungous level of indiscipline across board in the system, which must be addressed to end the unfortunate development in the country.

For him, the nation cannot develop under indiscipline and called on all professionals in the building sector to go beyond laws by applying their professional ethics where members default to deter others from the strong things.

“We must address indiscipline among professionals in the building sector. The easiest thing to do is to make law, it is the implementation that is difficult. Because of incessant building collapse, our professional builders must rise up to their duties. It is the duty of various professional bodies to ensure their defaulting members are punished.”

Adeleke, who commended NIBRRI

for consistently organizing educative and informative forum on building collapse for stakeholders in the road and built-environment construction, the academia, Research Institutes, Professional bodies, Industry and Government called for increased funding for research and development to move the nation from resource to knowledge-based economy.

He urged NBRRI not to rest on its oars but strive more towards addressing other critical issues that are begging for solution in the road and building sectors of the Nigerian economy, assuring that the Ministry as a parent Ministry of NBRRI will continue to support the Institute towards achieving its vision, mission and mandates which are designed to make it a research center of global repute and standard.

Earlier in his address, the board chairman of NIBRRI, HRH. Eze Uche Egenti, emphasised the need for more support for NIBBRI to reposition the agency and enhance qualitative research that is needed in the Built and Road sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

He also called on Federal Government to continue to provide adequate funding to NBRRI in order for Research and Development to strive which will in turn add to the growth and development of the country.

“Permit me to state here that the NBRRI Governing Board has been working hand in hand with the management of NBRRI towards realizing the vision and mission of the Institute.

“On our part, the Governing Board will continue to support the Institute especially the management towards meeting its set goals and the general aspiration of the public,” he added.

In his lead paper, titled: Evslyation of Building Collapse Incidences in Nigeria from 2012 – 2021, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NIBRRI, Prof. Samson Duna said, “it is shame for professionals to allow buildings collapse due to human errors”.

The DG, who blamed building collapse on corruption, listed some of key causes if building collapse as: use of sub-staandard materials, poor workmanship, poor supervision, absence if professionals, lack of proper topography and inadequate designs.

To avert further building collapse in the country, he called for compulsory adoption of integrity test on every building, reegular supervision, regulation of practitioners and elimination of quacks. He also called for punishment of defaulters by professional members and the state.

He however, charged participants to come up with resolutions that will stem the tide of building collapse in Nigeria.

NBRRI put together the seminar to address issues on Building collapse in the country with a view to strategically move the industry forward by bringing together researchers, scientists, academician, relevant stakeholders and experienced experts from within Nigeria to collectively discuss and brainstorm on causes and effects building collapse.

It is expected that at the end of the summit, there will be definite and implementable resolutions which will ensure that the aim and objectives of the seminar is achieved.