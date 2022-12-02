By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Executive Council, SEC, of the Labour Party, LP, yesterday, expelled the Director-General of the Peter Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Doyin Okupe, and 11 others, for refusal to pay their membership dues.

Those expelled alongside Okupe include Abayomi Collins, Abel Olaleye, Jagun Lookman, Olori Oluwabukola Soyoye, Mr Gbadebo Fesomade, (former State Treasurer) and Mr Abdulmalik Olaleye (former State Youth Leader).

Others are Mr Jide Amusan (former State Publicity Secretary), Mr Adeshina Shojobi (former Asst State Youth Leader), Miss Deborah Adewale, (former Senatorial Women Leader Ogun East) and Mr Olatunde Abolade (former Asst State Secretary).

Addressing newsmen in Abeokuta, the Chairman and Secretary of the exco, Messrs Michael Ashade and Feyisola Michael alleged that Okupe and others had refused to pay their membership dues, despite repeated reminders.

Ashade said: “Article 9(3) iii of our Party’s Constitution states as follows: ‘only members who pay their monthly membership dues at rates prescribed shall be deemed to be bonafide members of the party. Arrears of dues of up to six months shall lead to forfeiture of membership.

“Despite repeated demand from various meetings I had with Dr. Okupe in respect of his mandatory constitutional requirements to fulfill membership status, he has failed woefully in this regards with some others to flagrantly disobey the Constitution of the party.”

RELATED NEWS