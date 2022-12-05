…You can’t trace looting to Oyetola, aides —Egbemode

By Shina Abubakar

Aides to Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, traded words over the alleged looting of the Government House after the expiration of the latter’s tenure.

Former commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation in the state, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, in a statement, described the new administration as confused for pinning the said looting on members of the previous administration.

But Governor Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, insisted that the Deputy Governor’s Lodge was not only looted but pillaged.

Loot can’t be traced to Oyetola

Egbemode said: “Governor Adeleke’s actions are futile attempts to soil the name and good governance established by the former helmsman of the state.

“We have seen the very laughable and shameless claims by the government of the day about the Government House being looted by the previous administration. The extent they have gone to peddle their falsehood is so preposterous that discerning minds are beginning to ask how a governor who completely renovated the Governor’s Lodge in June will stoop so low as to empty the First Aid box in the lodge.

“Accusing a man of Oyetola’s pedigree of taking away government house cooker and emptying bottles of methylated spirit taken away, says a lot of the accuser. It is beyond laughable. Perhaps the OSBC should deploy those cameras that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola approved money for them to buy, to show the world the visuals of the Government House that Oyetola inherited and the tastefully renovated and elegantly furnished house he handed over to the Adeleke administration.

“It is also important to note here that the State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, was officially informed of the looting of the official residence of Deputy Governor Gboyega Alabi and other quarters within the Government House by unknown men.”

Dep gov’s lodge was pillaged, Adeleke’s spokesperson insists

Meanwhile, the spokesperson to Governor Adeleke, Mr Olawale Rasheed, in a statement, insisted that the Deputy Governor’s lodge was not only looted but pillaged, urging the former deputy governor to take responsibility for the acts.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the former Deputy Governor of Osun State where he claimed nothing was missing in the Deputy Governor’s lodge. We want to insist that the lodge was not only looted but the pillaging was extensive.

“We have a documentary proof of the state of the lodge as at the time of inauguration. From the main house to the service flats, the place was stripped of all fittings and other movable items. The video in our possession was detailed and a physical inspection has confirmed the ransacking of the house.

“The defence of the former Deputy Governor is spurious and against the reality on the ground. We urge him to take responsibility as the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Prince Kola Adewusi spoke from factual reports which can be verified by a visit to the lodge.”