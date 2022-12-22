Rock Fest 2.0, the largest Praise and Rock music festival in Lagos, was held for the second time at the prestigious Muri Okunola Park VI, Lagos on Friday, December 16th.

The audience got a chance again to experience Rock Fest 2.0 in a new way with one of the headliners, international gospel rap artist Lecrae coming to Nigeria for the very first time.

The whole concert was graced with celebrated international and National gospel acts including Mercy Chinwo, Ada Ehi, Limoblaze, Mike Abdul, Dena Mwana and a host of others and was applauded by the large audience turnout.

Rock Fest 2.0 is organized by Free Nation Limited, a record label owned by Gospel minister Ada Ehi and her husband Moses Ehi.

In the words of the co-founder and owner of FreeNation, Moses Ehi while sharing his feelings regarding the gospel festival, ‘we owe the success of this remarkable event to God almighty, our stellar roll call of super star musicians, our partners and most especially the fans who all came from far and wide to have a swell time in God’s presence. We can only promise our fans to look out for the next edition as well as support all our projects and artists in the coming year’.

Rock Fest is a one-of-a-kind Christian music festival experience featuring music by international, home-based and Afro-Gospel Musicians live in the city of Lagos and streaming to thousands of viewers all around the world.

It is a night of high-energy praise, worship, and diverse expressions of God with something for everyone young, old, friends and family.

The gates of this day-long concert opened at noon and kicked off officially by 5 pm. The event was also live-streamed on YouTube.

At the beginning of the concert, upcoming and established Afrogospel acts kickstarted the show, with the likes of Miracle Paul, Soltunes, Nolly CIA, Rhemaz, Obareengy, and AnEndlessOcean among others. The event was hosted by the award-winning Dr Foy.

Then the likes of Mercy Chinwo, Nosa, French gospel artist Dena Mwana, and Ada Ehi led the crowd in a series of worship and high praise. Ada Ehi performed the praise track “Shine” from her latest album “Born of God”.

Later, International Afrogospel artist Limoblaze, lit the stage, performing his hit track “Desire”. After that, the wait came to an end and headline act, Lecrae graced the stage to perform some of his greatest hits “Coming in Hot”, “Tell the World”, ”Broke” as well as songs from his new album “Church Clothes 4” and to the delight of the audience, he and Limoblaze also sang, billboard charting song ”Jireh (Remix).”

The night ended with gospel artists Enkay and Mike Abdul closing the program with high praises. Rock Fest sponsorship partners include Sound company – Tehila, Zenith Bank, Peak Milk, Malta Guinness, Purch Gadgets, Smoove, Zannoza, and Silverbird.