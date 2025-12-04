Busta Rhymes, Juma Jux lead star-packed lineup as Detty December Fest drops 2025 headliners

Detty December Fest has announced the first wave of artistes set to headline its 2025 edition, unveiling an exciting lineup that includes America’s Busta Rhymes, Tanzania’s Juma Jux, and Nigerian sensation Bella Shmurda.

The festival, which will run from December 6 to 31, 2025, will take place across two major Lagos venues — Ilubirin, Ikoyi (Bourdillon Road), and The Livespot Entertarium, Oba Elegushi Beach Road, Lekki.

Organisers also released a special video message from Nigeria’s Minister of Art, Culture & the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, who praised Detty December Fest as a pivotal contributor to Nigeria’s cultural landscape.

She commended its impact on tourism, global creative visibility, and the country’s December entertainment season.

First Wave Performance Schedule

Sat, Dec 6 — Grand Opening Concert (Aerial Show)

Sun, Dec 7 — Grand Opening Show: A Cinematic Live Experience

Sat, Dec 13 — Bella Shmurda Live

Sun, Dec 14 — Club X: The Beat Never Sleeps

Thu, Dec 18 — Juma Jux Live in Concert

Fri, Dec 19 — Busta Rhymes Live in Concert

Sat, Dec 20 — Christmas Like a Movie (Variety Show)

Sun, Dec 21 — Detty December Fest: One Night. Infinite Energy.

Sun, Dec 28 — Gunna Live in Concert

Tue, Dec 30 — Last Call For… The Ultimate Detty December Rave

Organisers added that more artistes, surprise guests, and additional programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

Detty December Fest: A Growing Global Phenomenon

Detty December Fest has become a major December-season attraction, featuring multi-stage concerts, nightlife events, fashion and cultural showcases, culinary experiences, and interactive art installations.

The sprawling festival aims to capture the essence of Lagos’ globally recognized Detty December culture — a period now widely referred to as West Africa’s premier festival circuit and a key homecoming season for the diaspora.

The festival’s rising cultural and tourism impact has been highlighted in global outlets such as Forbes, Condé Nast Traveler, and CNN, with business reports noting increased holiday travel into Lagos during the period.