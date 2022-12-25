.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

In its bid to address the energy problems which is a bottleneck to smooth operation of water treatment plants and street lights among others in the state, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State over the weekend said the Tiga 10 Megawatts Hydro Power Station will soon be ready for commission.

Ganduje made this known during an inspection of the Tiga Power Plant and Tamburawa Water Treatment Plant in the state.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, quoted the Governor saying the Megawatts Hydro Power Station is completed and on the pre-commissioning test.

Ganduje expressed satisfaction with the progress of the work while commending the efforts of the state independent power company, KHEDCO, contractors and other stakeholders.

According to him, “As it was designed from the beginning of the process, the 10 megawatts generated from Tiga station, will be used to take care of Tamburawa Water Treatment Plant and metropolitan street lights.

“With this, our water issue will be dealt with decisively. So also our street lights issues will soon become history. While this project will be commissioned on the 29th of January, 2023, we are still on a similar project in Challawa Godge Dam, where we are generating 6 Megawatts,” he stated.

The Governor said, “For the generation and distribution of energy, the state government established an independent power company, as law stipulates. We came up with Kano Hydro and Energy Development Company (KHEDCO). A limited liability company.

“All the two needed licences for operations were secured since June 2021 from National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). Licences for power generation and distribution.

“In the next few weeks, the power generated from Tiga will be evacuated to Tamburawa Water Treatment Plant. As all evacuation lines from Tiga to Tamburawa are fully completed.

“The power will be generated at 33KV and transmitted at 33KV, Power generated from Tiga will be used for our Tamburawa Water Treatment Plant and also for our Street lights. At the same time, it will help in tightening the security system of the state.

“What remains now is the final certification from Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) and Automation, which is also ongoing and will be done within the next five days, as assured by contractors,” Ganduje said.

The Governor, however, assured residents that he would do his best to ensure that he leaves indelible legacies in all spheres of human endeavours in the state before the end of his tenure.