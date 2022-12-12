.

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has commended the bravery of the Nigerian Police force and other sister agencies for foiling the attack at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Owerri.

Addressing journalists at the Nigerian Police Force Command, Owerri, Governor Hope Uzodimma reiterated that he will provide a safe environment for Ndi Imo to exercise their right in voting.

While disclosing that investigations are ongoing, the Governor charged the Police authority and other security agencies to be swift and prudent in unravelling details behind this attack.

In a related development, he commend the joint security team in the State for their prompt response and success in rescuing the Craneburge Staff who were abducted from the construction site, along the Owerri-Okigwe road, on 9th December 2022.

He said that Imolites want to progress and the Shared Prosperity Government is committed to moving Imo State forward.

“The contractors are working for the good of everyone and the list expected of all is hospitality and not hostility”. Governor Uzodimma said.

The Governor reassured Ndi Imo that the security network and intelligence across the State have been beefed up to guarantee the safety of Ndi Imo throughout this season and beyond.