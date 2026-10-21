US revokes over 300,000 visas under Trump administration – Official

U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP.

The administration of United States President Donald Trump has revoked more than 300,000 visas issued to foreign nationals, saying it has stepped up enforcement against people accused of criminal activity, immigration violations and other offences.

According to Al Jazeera, the US Department of State disclosed the figure on Tuesday, claiming the administration had cancelled visas at a faster rate than any of its predecessors.

“We are taking, and will continue to take, action to keep our borders, and our nation, secure,” the department said.

A State Department official said most of the revoked visas were linked to criminal activity, public safety concerns, immigration violations, fraud, misrepresentation or information suggesting that the holders no longer qualified to enter or remain in the country.

The official added that more than 4,000 visas were revoked over cases involving birth tourism, in which foreign nationals travel to the United States to give birth.

According to the official, 25 per cent of the revocations were linked to assault and related offences, while 22 per cent involved driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Theft and substance abuse or distribution accounted for seven per cent each.

Earlier on Tuesday, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said the administration was targeting foreign nationals who had violated US laws, committed fraud or posed national security threats.

“We have zero tolerance for foreigners here on visas who break the law, commit fraud or undermine our national security,” Pigott wrote on X.

The latest figure represents an increase from the more than 175,000 visa revocations reported in August. In January, the department said it had cancelled more than 100,000 visas, describing the figure as a record at the time.